Match Day: Future brain surgeon makes history at UPenn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The moment medical students wait for, Match Day for residency programs.

For Canada Montgomery, she'll be staying at the University of Pennsylvania, her first choice.

"It was very emotional," Montgomery said. "I was shocked."

Her residency will be in neurosurgery.

"I really love taking care of those patients," Montgomery said. "Once I got into the OR, I loved it. The technical skill, I used to dance when I was younger and it's very much choreographed in the OR."

She says her interest in neurosurgery started when she was young, fostered by her family who emphasized education and hard work.

"The dedication, perseverance and resilience this moment is what it's all about," Montgomery said.

Montgomery will be one of only 31 Black female neurosurgeons in the United States.

"We are unfortunately underrepresented," Dr. DaCarla Albright said.

Dr. Albright is the Associate Dean for Dean Student Affairs at UPenn.

"It's just not been a space that we have been well represented but we should be," Albright said. "And I'm so happy to have her here."

Montgomery says she's proud to be breaking glass ceilings.

"The field we are in, in medicine and neurosurgery is progressing and evolving to be more diversified," Montgomery said.

She's thinking about a specialty in pediatric neurosurgery without trepidation.

"When I'm in the OR, it's calming so it's not that scary to me although it seems big and scary to other people," Montgomery said.

Dr. Albright says Montgomery has all the makings to be a superstar.

"I see Canada as a force of nature," Albright said. "Her humanism will translate to the most excellent of patient care you layer that on with strong academics and strong knowledge and you'll have an amazing physician."

Montgomery who's from Pittsburgh says she loves Philly and wanted to stay here because she's committed to helping the community.