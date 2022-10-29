Mastriano, Fetterman on campaign trail in Southeastern PA

Mastriano, Fetterman to make campaign stops in North Philadelphia, Lancaster County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman is hitting the campaign trail. He is hosting a rally Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

State representative Malcolm Kenyatta and other state and local officials will be there as well.

That rally will be at the Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple's campus starting at 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is hosting a campaign rally in Lancaster County.

It's happening at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.

