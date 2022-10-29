Watch CBS News
Local News

Mastriano, Fetterman on campaign trail in Southeastern PA

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mastriano, Fetterman to make campaign stops in North Philadelphia, Lancaster County
Mastriano, Fetterman to make campaign stops in North Philadelphia, Lancaster County 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Happening Saturday, Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman is hitting the campaign trail. He is hosting a rally Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

State representative Malcolm Kenyatta and other state and local officials will be there as well.

That rally will be at the Howard Gittis Student Center on Temple's campus starting at 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is hosting a campaign rally in Lancaster County.

It's happening at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim.

Before you cast your ballot, make sure you check out the Voter Guide. It has everything you need to know about requesting a mail-in ballot and where to find your polling place.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.