Update: 2 arrested in connection with SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens Philadelphia police commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker, along with representatives of the FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service provided an update on the Northeast Philadelphia shooting that left 8 teens injured. Authorities announced Monday, March 11 two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the shooting. The eight victims, who range in age from 15 to 17 years old, were hurt after a group of people in a stolen Hyundai drove up to the SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.