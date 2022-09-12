Masks optional but strongly encouraged in Philadelphia School District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's decision time for parents and guardians in the Philadelphia School District. For the first time this school year, masks are optional.

However, while the masks will be optional, the district says they are still strongly encouraged.

In a letter sent to families on Thursday, the district says it has revised its general COVID-19 protocol for the school year.

The Philadelphia School District may temporarily reinstate a masking requirement in certain cases, including when the COVID-19 community level is high, based on CDC guidelines.

Overall in Philadelphia, masks are strongly recommended in indoor public settings. The CDC is rating transmission in the region as high.

Some people say it is a concern while others are excited to take the mask off.

"It concerns me because you'll never know what will happen about outbreak as well," a student said.

"I think children should be able to see the other children's faces and their teachers' faces," a parent said. "And, also, I don't think these masks protecting them pretty much unless they are wearing N-95 or something."

"I think it's good because, like, kids get to express the way they feel about whether they want to or not," another student said.

The city is averaging about 190 new cases a day with 200 hospitalizations.

To further support healthy school environments, district leaders are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

The district also says they are working with the Department of Health to monitor monkeypox cases. They say, currently, transmission is low but they want parents to be aware of the symptoms.