After years of exhaustion, a South Philadelphia artist raises awareness for narcolepsy

Millions of Americans are living with sleep disorders, which can cause a variety of serious health problems. And while insomnia can be easy to diagnose, other sleep disorders are more complicated.

Mary Schneider works in a South Philadelphia ceramic studio making art. She says she's able to be productive now after years of feeling exhausted.

"I had this overwhelming tiredness that wouldn't go away. It didn't matter how long I slept or how well," Schneider said.

It took 11 years, but she was eventually diagnosed with narcolepsy, a chronic neurological condition that impairs the brain's ability to regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

"I was misdiagnosed a few times, and a lot of times my concerns were dismissed," she said.

Schneider says people with the condition are often accused of being lazy or unstable. She found support with a nonprofit called Project Sleep.

"People were laughing about it, and I didn't know anyone else living with it," the President of Project Sleep, Julie Flygare, said.

Flygare, who also has narcolepsy, says the nonprofit supports people with all kinds of sleep issues.

"We're trying to help people navigate their experience either pre-diagnosis or after their diagnosis," Flygare said.

"Being here with all these people and making art makes me forget I have narcolepsy," Schneider said.

Schneider says medications help control her condition, and she's now working with Project Sleep to raise awareness, hoping to dispel the many myths about narcolepsy, like people suddenly passing out.

"I'm not going to fall asleep right now talking to you. I am a little sleepy, but I'm not going to fall asleep," Schneider said. "It's often a joke on TV and movies, but it's not a joke, it's actually a serious condition."

It's not known exactly what causes narcolepsy. Project Sleep has a hotline to help people with any kind of sleep concerns.