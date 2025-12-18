Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small acquitted on all charges in abuse trial

A jury acquitted Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on all charges Thursday.

Small was charged with abusing his teenage daughter and asking her to lie about it. Prosecutors alleged Small beat his daughter with a broom and knocked her unconscious last year.

The mayor pleaded not guilty and testified in his own defense, denying the allegations.

La'Quetta Small, the mayor's wife and the superintendent of Atlantic City public schools, is facing similar charges and will have a separate trial in January. She has also pleaded not guilty.

Atlantic City re-elected Small this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.