Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small wins Democratic primary despite indictment

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small will be the Democratic nominee again despite facing an indictment.

With all districts reporting, Small won the nomination handily, with more than 62% of the vote.

Challenger Bob McDevitt, a former union president, had about 36%.

Small will face Naeem Ahmed Khan, who won the uncontested Republican primary, in November's general election.

Small was indicted on a witness tampering charge in December after prosecutors allege he tried to get his daughter to cover up alleged abuse. Prosecutors previously charged him with abusing his teenage daughter.

CBS News Philadelphia

In December, Small's attorney Edwin Jacobs said in a statement, "It is very unusual for discussions between parents and their children to be of any interest whatsoever to a county prosecutor. This indictment proves the old adage: a grand jury can indict a ham sandwich. This is especially true when the indictment is good for grabbing a headline."

Small became mayor in 2019 and was elected to a four-year term in 2021.