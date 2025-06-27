Philadelphia to welcome new queer women's sports bar this summer

Marsha's, a new South Street bar, will be the first queer-run women's sports bar and venue to open in Philadelphia.

With an opening date of later this summer, plans for the space at 430 South St. — formerly home to Woolly Mammoth — include a showcase of women's sports events, Philly teams and queer film and television, an elevated food and drink menu and a commitment to cultivating inclusivity, community and neighborhood joy.

Named in tribute to Black transgender activist and LGBTQ+ icon Marsha P Johnson, Marsha's is the idea of founder and Philly native Chivonn Anderson.

Anderson is a previous recipient of the Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Hall of Fame Awards with the Best Small Business Leader Award for her work as Director of Development at Redcrest Kitchen.

Anderson aims to have Marsha's be a lasting space for the LGBTQ+ community and has purchased the building and the liquor license.

"South Street was the only place I ever felt comfortable growing up," Anderson said in a release. Coming out as a teen in the 1990's, Anderson found belonging among community there. "Creating Marsha's on the corner of South Street and Passyunk Ave feels like a full-circle moment. It's about building the kind of bar everyone feels welcome stepping foot in."