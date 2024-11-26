Man killed after over 20 shots fired in West Philadelphia

Police are searching for two men after another man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police officers from the 18th and 19th districts were on patrol near the block when they heard the shots and got to the scene in seconds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The officers then found the victim, a 33-year-old man, down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in his legs and chest. Officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m.

Police found 21 shell casings at the scene. Investigators are looking at whether more than one gun may have been used in the incident.

Two men were seen fleeing the scene heading north on Lindenwood Street.

"It appears that he was the intended target, due to the fact that he was hit multiple times, and all the spent shell casings are in very close proximity to where the victim was found laying," Small added.

The motive of the shooting was not clear. Police are speaking with a witness who joined the victim at Penn Presbyterian and are looking for footage from several surveillance cameras on the block.

"In the 5200 block of Market Street there are numerous businesses, and most of these businesses do have surveillance cameras," Small said. There are also real-time crime cameras about half a block from where the shooting took place, he added.