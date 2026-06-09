New $1 million investment in Philadelphia's Market East aims to bring coordinated approach to public safety

A new effort to improve public safety on Market East in Philadelphia was rolled out Tuesday, just in time for a busy summer full of big events.

City officials invested $1 million in the new joint public safety hub near 11th and Market streets. It's billed as a place to bring together the various law enforcement agencies that operate in this area.

"We are working together to be able to build something that will forever change how Market East operates," Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

City officials and Jefferson Health leaders cut the ribbon on Tuesday for the joint public safety hub.

Officials said it brings Philadelphia police, SEPTA police, Jefferson police, mall security and more together to help the agencies better coordinate and keep people safe.

"It represents a smarter, a more coordinated approach to public safety," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

City leaders said the idea was actually born during community conversations over the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena on Market East.

People who work and shop in Market East said they like the idea.

"Yeah, there's been a little trouble down here lately," said Tyrone, who is from Germantown. "Protecting more people, more police protection, the better people feel."

With the start of the FIFA World Cup just days away, and a summer filled with major events, city leaders said getting the hub open now was a priority.

"This coordination right now is more important than ever," Parker said.

The hub is part of a bigger picture in Market East. It's the city's push to revitalize and enhance the Market East corridor, which is something the city has been working on since the arena plans collapsed.