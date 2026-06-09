Ivory Coast chooses Delaware as its FIFA World Cup base, sparking excitement in local West African community

As Philadelphia prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches, Delaware's West African community is embracing its unique connection to the global tournament.

Ivory Coast's national soccer team, known as Les Éléphants, is using Wilmington as its home base while preparing for tournament play. Their presence is creating excitement among residents and business owners with ties to the West African nation.

The team is staying at the historic Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, where a display featuring Ivorian masks, drums and traditional clothing welcomes players and visitors.

Kenedougou Grill was one of two African restaurants selected to provide food during a welcome celebration for the team at Rodney Square on Sunday.

"I'm very proud of them because I'm really happy to see them here and play the World Cup," Sanoko said. "I'm excited to make the food, to make them happy before the game.

This is Ivory Coast's first World Cup appearance since 2014. Community leaders said having the team stay in the First State has been a source of pride.

"We have Morocco, Ghana and Senegal also playing," Ajawavi Ajavon, founder and director of the Delaware Africa Chamber of Commerce, said. "But the fact that Ivory Coast chose Delaware is so immensely proudful."

Ajavon helped welcome the team by presenting a handcrafted wooden plaque to the president of the Ivorian Football Federation. She said the visit is helping showcase Delaware's growing African business community.

"I've been in Delaware for 30 years, and I've seen more African-owned businesses evolve than there were 20 or 30 years ago," Ajavon said.

The Elephants are training at Subaru Park in Chester ahead of their opening match Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, which FIFA will call Philadelphia Stadium during the tournament.

Sanoko hopes he'll have another opportunity to cook for the team. In the meantime, he'll be joining fans across Delaware in cheering on Ivory Coast as it competes on soccer's biggest stage.