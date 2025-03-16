The bracket is officially set! While no Philadelphia teams will be competing in the men's or women's NCAA Tournament, there will still be plenty of potential for upsets, Cinderella stories and other iconic moments in March Madness.

Here's how to play CBS Philadelphia's Bracket Challenge.

How to play CBS Philadelphia's Bracket Challenge

It's time to test your college hoops knowledge. Do you think you have what it takes to pick the correct bracket busters and the Final Four teams?

If so, then enter CBS Philadelphia's Bracket Challenge for the chance to win $1,000 by visiting this link.

Who are the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament?

The four No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament are Auburn University, Duke University, University of Houston and the University of Florida.

When does the NCAA Tournament start?

With Selection Sunday over, here's the schedule for the 2025 March Madness bracket round by round:

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

NCAA championship game: April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Zero Philadelphia teams in men's or women's tournaments

For the third straight season, there won't be any Philadelphia men's basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament. The last Big 5 men's team to make the NCAA Tournament was Villanova, which made a Final Four run in 2022 — former head coach Jay Wright's final season.

There won't be any Philadelphia women's teams competing in March Madness either. Drexel University's women's basketball team made the tournament last season.