1 person rescued from house fire in Mansfield, Burlington County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MANSFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in Burlington County on Sunday night. They arrived to find flames pouring from the two-story home on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield.

The fire happened around 7 p.m.

Part of the house collapsed.

The condition of the person rescued is unclear at this time.

There's no word on the cause of the fire. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

