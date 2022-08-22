1 person rescued from house fire in Mansfield, Burlington County
MANSFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in Burlington County on Sunday night. They arrived to find flames pouring from the two-story home on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield.
The fire happened around 7 p.m.
Part of the house collapsed.
The condition of the person rescued is unclear at this time.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.