Warm weather in Philadelphia brings boost for businesses and couples

After nearly three weeks of bitter cold in Philadelphia, Valentine's Day brought a shift in the weather — and the mood.

"I walked outside like wow it's so warm finally," Bridget Bonner said.

In Manayunk, the streets were busy and restaurants were packes as warmer weather turned a typically chilly Feb. into the perfect night out — especially for businesses.

Guests at Taqueria Amor said the weather was too spend the romantic day at home.

"January was especially hard this year with it being real feel negative degrees. We have been cutting back our staff trying to get people to come out," the manager of Taqueria Amor Max Molseed said.

At Han Dynasty, known for takeout, the dining room was packed Saturday night.

"A lot of people coming out it's been busy all day," David Barnes, the manager, said.

With tables packed, carryout orders stacked, couples filling seats, many say the warm weather helped make this night special.

"I didn't realize it was warm out until I stepped outside," Emma Lovelace said. "We left the door open, which was really nice."

Businesses we spoke to say the Valentine's Day turnout was encouraging, and with spring weather on the horizon, they're hoping it will only get better from here.