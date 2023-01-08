Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.

Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek Bridge, officials say. The man didn't have any identification such as a wallet or cell phone when found by the police.

An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that Velazquez-Cardona died of blunt force trauma to the head, and officials ruled the death a homicide. Officials were able to identify him with a fingerprint reader and also discovered he was reported missing by his brother a day before when he didn't come back home.

Further in the investigation, officials say physical and video evidence showed that Galo-Ponce and Gonzalez-Munguia were living in the area close to where the man was found under the bridge after being evicted. Officials were able to track the duo to a gas station in King of Prussia from video surveillance later that day with the man's car and discovered they traveled through Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and into Texas.

Officials were able to link Galo-Ponce trying to use Velazquez-Cardona's credit card for a motel in Louisana and they say officials were also able to link Gonzalez-Munguia's phone in the area of Norristown at the time of the murder.

Galo-Ponce and Gonzalez-Munguia will be extradited to Montgomery County to face multiple charges and officials say the duo will be arraigned when they return to Pennsylvania.