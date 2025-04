Conclave to start May 7, Philly native among 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees | Digital Brief

A man using a wheelchair died after he was hit by a school bus Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

The man was struck around 4:49 p.m. on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue, according to Philadelphia police.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 5:15 p.m.

The bus driver stayed at the scene. Police are investigating the crash.