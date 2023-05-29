Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted for trying to abduct a boy from a N.J. Wawa

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM) 03:06

MAURICE RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police are looking for a man they say tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Cumberland County Wawa.

Troopers say a man approached the boy at the convenience store on state highway 47 in Maurice River this afternoon and offered him candy to leave with him.

The child said no and police say the man grabbed him by the arm but he was able to get away.

If you have any information, contact state police.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.