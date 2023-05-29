Man wanted for trying to abduct a boy from a N.J. Wawa

Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 28, 2023 (AM)

MAURICE RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police are looking for a man they say tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy from a Cumberland County Wawa.

Troopers say a man approached the boy at the convenience store on state highway 47 in Maurice River this afternoon and offered him candy to leave with him.

The child said no and police say the man grabbed him by the arm but he was able to get away.

If you have any information, contact state police.