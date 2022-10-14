Man wanted for groping teen on way to Philadelphia school: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they claim groped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.

Police said the man fondled and assaulted the teen girl on her way to Harding Middle School.

Investigators believe the man could live in the area.

Philadelphia Police Department

The man was wearing a black hoodie with AN in white print, gray Adidas sweatpants and black and yellow hi-top Nike Air Jordans, police said.

Philadelphia police believe the suspect is about 20 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.