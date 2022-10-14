Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for groping teen on way to Philadelphia school: police

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they claim groped a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Thursday morning. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.

Police said the man fondled and assaulted the teen girl on her way to Harding Middle School.

Investigators believe the man could live in the area.

fs-mug-10-13-2022-8-20-25-pm.png
Philadelphia Police Department

The man was wearing a black hoodie with AN in white print, gray Adidas sweatpants and black and yellow hi-top Nike Air Jordans, police said.

Philadelphia police believe the suspect is about 20 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 8:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.