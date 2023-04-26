Man turns tables on would-be robber in West Oak Lane shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a man turned the tables on a person trying to rob him in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood Tuesday night.

The confrontation ended in a deadly shooting.

The attempted robbery and shooting happened tonight at 15th Street and 70th Avenue.

"I have to get out of here," a woman said. "I'm scared, I'm scared. I am an older person now, so I have to go."

The woman who lives nearby took cover after she heard gunshots feet away from her home where the incident happened in West Oak Lane.

"I was sleeping for work and it sounded like it was right in my apartment and I literally jumped to the floor because it sounds like it was coming right through my apartment," the woman said.

Police say a man shot and killed another man who was attempting to rob him around 7 p.m.

"Preliminary information is that the shooter who remained on scene who was being robbed does have e a license to carry," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police also say the man who was shot was in a car with a woman. They say the woman drove off during the shooting and the car was found blocks away with bullet holes in it.

People who live nearby told CBS News Philadelphia that the area is normally safe.

"Most of the time it's quiet around here, you don't hear gunshots of anything like that in this area," the woman said.

Police say they were able to get nearby surveillance video and they are hoping to use that in their investigation.