Man critically injured after shot in Southwest Philadelphia, Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Felton street, that's just off South 62nd Street in Elmwood.

Police say the man was shot multiple times, one bullet hitting the back of his head.

He is now in critical condition.