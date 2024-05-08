Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot at Montgomery County jewelry store, large police presence on scene

By Joe Brandt, Hayley D'Amico

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police investigating shooting at Horsham Township, Pa. jewelry store
Police investigating shooting at Horsham Township, Pa. jewelry store 00:23

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Wednesday morning at a Montgomery County jewelry store, according to county dispatchers.

Police were dispatched to the Jems Jewels and Gold store on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) near Lower State Road around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The store has a North Wales mailing address but is in the Shoppes at English Village shopping center in Horsham Township.

"There is a large police presence in the area of the Shoppes at English Village due to an overnight incident," Horsham Township shared on its Facebook page. 

Residents were asked to avoid the area to allow officers to complete their investigation. The lot reopened after 7 a.m.

north-wales-jewelry-store-shooting-raw-050824-frame-6096.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and there was no immediate word on his condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. 

The store was not scheduled to open until 10 a.m., according to its website.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 7:40 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.