Man shot at Montgomery County jewelry store, large police presence on scene

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Wednesday morning at a Montgomery County jewelry store, according to county dispatchers.

Police were dispatched to the Jems Jewels and Gold store on Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) near Lower State Road around 5:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The store has a North Wales mailing address but is in the Shoppes at English Village shopping center in Horsham Township.

"There is a large police presence in the area of the Shoppes at English Village due to an overnight incident," Horsham Township shared on its Facebook page.

Residents were asked to avoid the area to allow officers to complete their investigation. The lot reopened after 7 a.m.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and there was no immediate word on his condition.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

The store was not scheduled to open until 10 a.m., according to its website.