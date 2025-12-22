Man shot at Frankford Transportation Center in Philadelphia, shooter in custody
A man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at the Frankford Transportation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.
A SEPTA spokesperson said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Monday. He said the two men were fighting before one shot the other in the shoulder.
The suspected shooter is in custody.
This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.