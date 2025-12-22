Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot at Frankford Transportation Center in Philadelphia, shooter in custody

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at the Frankford Transportation Center in Northeast Philadelphia.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Monday. He said the two men were fighting before one shot the other in the shoulder.

The suspected shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue