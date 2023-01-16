Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.

Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police.

Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.