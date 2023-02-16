Man killed in double shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A gunman ambushed a man and woman in North Philadelphia, leaving one person dead, according to police.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of A and Westmoreland Streets.

Police say a 34-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest.

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. She is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Witnesses told police the man who died may have been driving a white van when was shot. There were several bullet holes in that van.

"It appears that that van was struck about eight times by gunfire," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene.

Detectives are gathering evidence to hopeflly identify the shooter or shooters.