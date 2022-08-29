Man injured after shots fired inside hookah lounge in Rhawnhurst
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man was injured after shots were fired inside of a hookah lounge in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia. The incident happened on Castor Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the left leg and placed in stable condition.
No arrest was made and no further information is available at this time.
