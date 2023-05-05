Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in South Philadelphia rowhome fire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man injured in rowhome fire in South Philadelphia
Man injured in rowhome fire in South Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a fire inside a South Philadelphia rowhome. It happened at Washington Avenue and Clifton Street overnight.

There was a heavy fire on the home's first floor just before 11 p.m. Thursday. 

The man was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to get the fire under control.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 7:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.