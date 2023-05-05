Man injured in South Philadelphia rowhome fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a fire inside a South Philadelphia rowhome. It happened at Washington Avenue and Clifton Street overnight.
There was a heavy fire on the home's first floor just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
The man was rushed to the hospital with second-degree burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.
It took firefighters about a half-hour to get the fire under control.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.