Man in critical condition after shot in the chest: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 32-year-old man has been shot in Philadelphia's Eastwick section Monday morning. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on the 7100 block of Elmwood Avenue, police say.

The man was shot in the chest once, authorities say. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The street was blocked off causing SEPTA's trolley line 36 to stop temporarily. Operations have since resumed, SEPTA says.

Police say no arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered.