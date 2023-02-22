Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Kensington

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Philadelphia
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Allegheny Avenue around 2:45 a.m. where they found a man shot in the stomach.

They say he was in his blue Audi when another driver pulled alongside and opened fire.

The victim is now in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooter drove away from the scene. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 5:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.