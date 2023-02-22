Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Kensington

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Allegheny Avenue around 2:45 a.m. where they found a man shot in the stomach.

They say he was in his blue Audi when another driver pulled alongside and opened fire.

The victim is now in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooter drove away from the scene.