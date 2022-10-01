Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being hit by car on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was hit by a vehicle on the Boulevard in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Friday night, police say. The accident happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Adams Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic was traveling northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard when the pedestrian quickly entered the intersection and the car and the pedestrian collided.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. 

Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

CBS3 Staff
October 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

