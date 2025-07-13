Man dies, two injured in Philadelphia-area shooting where all involved knew each other, police say

One dead after triple shooting in the Quincy Hollow section of Levittown

One man is dead and two others were injured after a shooting in the Quincy Hollow section of Levittown Saturday night, Middletown Township Police said in a post on social media.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed individual on Quickset Road. While officers were on their way, the call was upgraded to shots fired, police said.

After arriving, officers found a man lying outside a home with a gunshot wound. He was pulled to safety but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two other victims were found near the scene including, a woman with a head wound and a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and leg. Both were treated on scene and transported to an area medical center and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said everyone involved knew each other. At least two of the men were armed and exchanged gunfire during the shooting. A search warrant was executed at the residence.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation is being led by Middletown Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

No charges have been filed as of yet.