Man arrested in 2023 murder of ex-girlfriend's father in Philadelphia, police say

A man has been charged with allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend's father in Philadelphia two years ago, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced 31-year-old Nicholas Santiago was arrested Wednesday at a home in North Philly after a two-year investigation with U.S. Marshals.

Police said the alleged killing happened on June 9, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of the city's Tacony neighborhood.

15th District officers responded to a shooting and found 38-year-old Thomas Dooner in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to police, Santiago was the ex-boyfriend of Dooner's daughter. Police said Santiago and Dooner's daughter got into an argument inside the home. Santiago allegedly threatened Dooner's daughter and others before leaving the house, police said.

Santiago allegedly returned to the home on Jackson Street, where he drew a gun and shot Dooner several times before leaving in a white Jeep.

Police said the department's homicide fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force led the investigation, leading to Wednesday's arrest.