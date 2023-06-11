4 dead after multiple shootings in Philadelphia over the weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people have died after multiple shootings in Philadelphia happened between Friday night and early Saturday morning, police say.

The most recent fatal shooting was in Northeast Philadelphia in the Holmeburg neighborhood. Police say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead right before 2 a.m. after getting shot twice in the chest inside a home near 4400 Oakmont Street.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

One man died after a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Friday night.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body near 5700 Elmwood Avenue and a 42-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg. Both were taken to Presbyterian Hospital in separate cars. The 42-year-old is expected to be OK.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead before 11:30 p.m. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

A 16-year-old died after a shooting in Strawberry Mansion Friday night, police say.

He was taken to Temple Hospital by police and pronounced a little after 11 p.m. Officials say the 16-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body near 2500 N. 32nd Street.

There are no arrests at this time.

A man died Friday night in the Tacony neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia after an argument, police say.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead before 9 p.m. after being taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police. They say the 15th District officers responded to a call for a "person with a gun and a shooting" near 7100 Jackson Street.

Officers found the 38-year-old with many gunshot wounds around the stomach when arriving at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation showed there was an argument between the 38-year-old's daughter and another person. During the argument, they say the other person made threats toward everyone before leaving.

The initial investigation further revealed the suspect went back to the place and fired three shots into the 38-year-old's stomach and left in an SUV, according to police.

Officials say the suspect was last seen going southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation with the Homicide Unit for all four deadly shootings.