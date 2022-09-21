Man shot in chest near Center City Shake Shack, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was critically wounded after police say he was shot in the chest near a Shake Shack in Center City. It happened around 7 p.m. near the restaurant's location at 20th and Sansom Streets in Rittenhouse.

Investigators say the man was walking south on 20th Street when he began arguing with two men in a vehicle traveling northbound. The man, who police say appeared to be intoxicated, then approached the vehicle and allegedly began punching into a window.

According to police, one of the men in the vehicle then fired one shot, striking the man in the stomach.

"He begins punching into the open window," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. "Not sure if he struck the person in the car. But the person in the car fires at least one shot, striking him in the stomach."

The man was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police are asking for the person involved in the altercation to come forward.

"One shot appears to have been fired from what we got from witnesses," Walker said. "It wasn't a number of shots. That's why I'm thinking this person in the car may have a gun permit and may have had a reasoning why he did this. We're just asking that person to come forward and tell us what happened."

No arrests have been made.