Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.

Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they have a "motive for an argument."