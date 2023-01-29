Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Simpson Street near Girard Avenue.

The man showed up at an area hospital stating he was shot, police say. He was listed in critical condition at first but later died.

It's not yet clear, what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

