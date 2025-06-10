New affordable housing development for seniors opens in Chinatown

A new affordable senior housing development at the corner of 9th and Vine streets will provide dozens of new housing units atop what was previously an underutilized surface parking lot in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood.

Several of the development's partners gathered on Tuesday including Pennrose and Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation to celebrate the opening of Man An House, a five-story midrise building that will house 51 units for residents 62 years and older.

John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, said the community was really celebrating the power of preservation, in addition to the building.

Will Kenworthy

"This came from numerous conversations with seniors who told us what they need to age in place with dignity, and with families who wanted a good neighbor and with partners who believe in equitable development," Chin said.

The building has studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments for seniors earning 20% to 60% of the area median income and is designed for accessibility, with some units outfitted for residents with physical disabilities, including hearing and vision impairments.

Councilmember Mark Squilla said this is part of the city's promise to have 30,000 affordable housing units in Philadelphia.

"This mission that happened here today is the proof that we can do that," Squilla said.

More information on Man An House is available on Pennrose's website.

Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority is the building's previous owner. Man An House is located in an Opportunity Zone and is part of the Center City Redevelopment Area.