There's a new owner and name for the shopping center many people in the northeast still call Franklin Mills.

The Philadelphia Mills mall is now "Franklin Mall."

Simon Property Group sold the mall over the summer to a private investment group.

Since then, the Philadelphia Mills signage came down and the Franklin Mall nameplates went up.

The mall opened in 1989 as Franklin Mills.