Malcolm Jenkins calls induction into Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame "a tremendous honor"

During the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, Super Bowl Champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Jenkins, who played with Philadelphia for six seasons from 2014-2020, wrote a letter to fans ahead of the honor, thanking Philadelphia for embracing him over his 13 years as an Eagle.

"To be honored like this, in my first year of eligibility, as the first player from our Super Bowl team to join the Eagles Hall of Fame, is one of the most humbling moments of my life," Jenkins said. "I look at the names of Eagles defenders already in the Hall – Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Eric Allen – men I grew up watching, admiring, and learning from. To sit among them now, no longer as a fan, but as a peer, is a tremendous honor."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Jenkins was a captain on Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII-winning squad in 2017 and secured three Pro-Bowl honors while in Philadelphia.

"I only know one approach to life: In every endeavor, give it your all. And to my delight, every ounce of effort I poured into the team and the city came back to me tenfold in love and respect," he wrote.

After leaving Philadelphia in 2020, Jenkins played in New Orleans before announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2022 after 13 seasons.

"When I left the Eagles in 2020, I said it felt like a breakup," Jenkins penned in his letter. "What I didn't know then was that love doesn't always require proximity. If it's real, it will find its way back. Today, being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame feels like finding my way home."

Jenkins will join the ranks of Eagles greats during the Birds' first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 28. Bucko Kilroy, who played with Philadelphia from 1943-55 and won NFL Championships with the team in 1948 and 1949, will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Kilroy, a Philadelphia native, died in 2007 at the age of 86.