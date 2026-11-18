Before the pink balloons, the teddy bears and the calls for justice, Malayshia Alford was a little girl who loved to play.

Her older sister, 16-year-old Ciani Brown, remembers the girl she knew before their family was pulled apart.

"She was very energetic," Brown said. "She always wanted to play."

Brown said their childhood was unstable. She and her siblings lived with their mother and Malayshia's father, often moving from place to place, sometimes without a home.

"Malayshia was a baby, so sometimes they would make me ask for money. They would just try to get money up," Brown said. "Sometimes we would go in abandoned buildings or try to come stay with my grandmom for some nights. We were always moving around."

Their aunt, Sylvia Brown, tried to help. She first took in Ciani about two years later. DHS asked if she could take in Malayshia's newborn brother.

"DHS called me and they said that my sister had a baby … and could they bring the baby to my house. And I said yes," Sylvia Brown said. "They called me probably seven months later and said that they had my niece Malayshia."

Malaysia was one of five children. Sylvia Brown said she cared for three of them through kinship care, a placement with relatives or other people the children know.

Later, Malayshia and two of her siblings, including Ciani, were placed in foster care.

Ciani Brown was just 11 when they were separated.

"I didn't know where my life was going to go, and I was also just trying to stay strong for my baby sister," Ciani Brown said.

Malayshia moved through several foster homes. Her grandmother said she never got a chance to know Malayshia before hearing that she was missing from her foster mother, Carprice Williams.

Williams has been charged with killing Malayshia. The 10-year-old's body was found in Lindenwold, New Jersey, days after she was reported missing.

Ciani Brown said one of the last times she saw her sister was on Malayshia's eighth birthday.

"I was like, 'You are getting so big.' She was almost taller than me. I was like, whoo, slow down," Ciani Brown said.

Ciani Brown said she returned to her family a year ago. She said she didn't know where Malayshia was until DHS called to say her sister was missing.

Now, Ciani Brown is trying to live with what happened.

"Trying to get better, it's hard," she said. "I'm the oldest sister, and sometimes I just feel I failed my younger siblings."