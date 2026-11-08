Community gathers in West Philadelphia to honor, celebrate life of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford

Community members gathered in West Philadelphia on Sunday for the inaugural "May May Day" to honor Malayshia Alford, who was reported missing before her body was found in South Jersey last week

Dozens of people continue to grieve the loss of the 10-year-old. While they mourned, they also came together for the event in Morris Park to celebrate her life.

"This is keeping the family positive with all the love we are getting from the community from people who didn't even know my niece," said Nafis Horne, who is Malayshia's uncle. "This is what matters."

Malayshia's family joined the community after describing the past week as tough and painful. But they don't want Malayshia to be remembered for her death, but rather for how she lived. They say she had an incredible smile and personality.

"I love her. She is so sweet. She always said, 'Good morning, Ms. T.,'" said Angela Thornton, who was Malayshia's teacher.

Some of the community members at the event, including Jimmy Ligon helped search for Malayshia.

Ligon said it's amazing to see the community rally around the family.

"It's heartwarming. I'm excited they came out. I'm excited they came out to support the family," he said.

The day was also bittersweet for many people who believe what happened to Malayshia could have been prevented.

Horne said he won't stop fighting until she gets the justice she deserves.

"Accountability in this situation is everybody that failed us. The system failed," Horne said.

Prosecutors have since charged Malayshia's foster mother Carprice Williams with her murder. Williams, who was a teacher at Cassidy Elementary School, is accused of beating her to death.

Malayshia's family said the best way to honor her is by making sure what happened to her doesn't happen to another child.

"It hurts. It hurts," said Tawanda Austin, Malayshia's cousin. "I can't imagine what she had to endure."

"This shouldn't happen to another kid," Horne said. "It's sad that it happened to my niece but changes are coming."