Community gathers in West Philadelphia as search continues for missing 10-year-old Jalayshia Allford

Community members gathered Wednesday night in West Philadelphia as concern continued to grow for 10-year-old Jalayshia Allford, who has been missing for more than a week.

Neighbors, relatives and people who knew Jalayshia personally came together near North Simpson Street, where she was last seen. Federal and local investigators continue to follow leads in her disappearance.

Among those who gathered were Jalayshia's aunt and uncle on her father's side.

"She's very sweet, very soft-spoken," Nyfisha Allford, her aunt, said. "Just all around a good little girl."

Allford and her brother, Nafis Horne, said Jalayshia, who also goes by "Malayshia," was in foster care when she disappeared, but stressed that her biological family remains deeply concerned about her.

"We're still waiting for answers," Horne said. "We're out here basically feet on the ground looking for answers for my niece."

Several neighbors who joined the gathering said the disappearance has weighed heavily on the community.

"She's only 10," neighbor Theresa Smalley said. "She can't defend herself."

Another neighbor, Valerie Billups-Morton, said she is praying for the girl's safe return.

"I just pray whoever did something don't harm this little girl," she said.

Others at the gathering knew Jalayshia from school.

Tashonna Moore, who said she taught Jalayshia in an after-school program last year, described her as a sweet child and said she has been worried since learning she was missing.

"I want to know where she's at, like what's going on," Moore said. "Why it so long to report her missing?"

Questions also remain among members of Jalayshia's biological family about what happened before she was reported missing.

Her maternal grandmother previously told CBS News Philadelphia that the family was initially told Jalayshia had gone to stay with her biological mother. The biological mother, however, denied that Jalayshia was with her.

"When [the foster mother] called us, she told us that mom had the baby, but mom never had her," Jalayshia's grandmother said Tuesday.

Throughout the week, CBS Philadelphia has seen local, state and federal law enforcement search the North Simpson Street home where Jalayshia had been living with her foster mother.

On Wednesday, the investigation expanded to two additional areas.

Federal and local investigators searched a property under renovation in Ardmore, where sources said detectives were looking for possible evidence connected to the North Simpson Street home.

Investigators later searched a wooded area near Vine and Daggett streets in Cobbs Creek Park. Sources told CBS News Philadelphia that what was found in Cobbs Creek was a dog carcass.

So far, neither search has led investigators to Jalayshia.

Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects in connection with her disappearance.

As the search continues, Jalayshia's family said they are asking the public for support.

"Please just send love. No hate," Horne said. "Just send love our way. That's all we ask as we get through this difficult time."