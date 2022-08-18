New initiative "Making Space" to provide 4 entrepreneurs with $75,000 in capital, business space

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Calling all entrepreneurs! The city of Philadelphia and Rec Philly are on the hunt to help new business owners soar through a new initiative called "Making Space."

At Crowned by King Studios, business is going well but it hasn't always been a clean-cut journey.

"When I first started selling hair, before I had all of this, I was selling hair out of my trunk and it took me a long way to even get me into the position that I am in today," Crowned by King Studios owner Orit King said.

A new entrepreneurship program through Rec Philly and several city partners will give business owners a helping hand.

"Making Space is a program providing the resources, the mentorship, guidance, and the capital for entrepreneurs in our neighborhoods all around the city to have an opportunity, to build a business around their passion," William Toms, Chief creative officer of Rec Philly, said.

Entrepreneurs apply with their business plans and organizers will choose four winners and provide the rest, including retail space at a city rec center and up to $75,000 in capital.

"It's very flexible. Even the initial application we're just trying to learn more about their ideas and their connection to either a local rec center or a community hub," Patrick Morgan, first deputy commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, said.

King says access to these resources would have fast tracked her growth.

"That's a startup right there," King said. "You don't have to look up to anyone, that's just something that's helping you start, and you never know where that could take you and I just feel like that's a great opportunity for a lot of people that are starting off."

Organizers say they've already gotten over 400 applications into this program.

You can apply on the Making Space website.