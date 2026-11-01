Main Street shut down as Newark Police investigate shooting near University of Delaware

The Newark Police Department is investigating a shooting incident on East Main Street near Choate Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the area as police continue to work an active investigation.

Police could not say at this time how many people have been shot but they do say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public related to the incident. University of Delaware sent out an emergency alert to the community related to the shooting investigation and urged people to avoid the area.

Main Street is currently closed from Library Avenue through Academy Street while officers conduct their investigation.