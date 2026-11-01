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Shooting in Ellendale, Delaware, leaves teen dead, 8 other people injured, state police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A 17-year-old girl died, and eight other people were injured in a shooting in Ellendale, Delaware, Saturday night, state police said. 

Delaware State Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 18000 block of Beach Highway during an outdoor party. Ellendale is in Sussex County, roughly 40 minutes west of Rehoboth Beach.

Officers arrived at the scene and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to state police. A suspect allegedly opened fire into the crowd from a neighboring property, state police said. 

A 17-year-old girl from Seaford, Delaware, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries, where she died, state police said. 

A 20-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was placed in stable condition, state police said. 

State police said seven other people were wounded by gunfire in the shooting: 

  • Two 17-year-old boys from Selbyville, Delaware
  • 19-year-old woman from Ellendale, Delaware
  • 20-year-old woman from Seaford, Delaware 
  • 20-year-old woman from Greenwood, Delaware
  • 20-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware 
  • 22-year-old woman from Laurel, Delaware

Delaware State Police's Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact state police.

The shooting in Ellendale happened roughly an hour before a shooting near the University of Delaware in Newark sent six people to the hospital.

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