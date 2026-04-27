Man slashed person's neck on Main Street in Newark, Delaware, police say

A 54-year-old man was charged after he slashed another person's neck on Main Street in Newark, Delaware, Friday, police said.

Police said Eric Pitts, of Newark, was charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Main Street on Friday in response to a report of a disturbance at a church parking lot.

According to police, Pitts had an altercation with an acquaintance at a separate location on East Main Street. Hours later, Pitts and the person returned to Main Street, and it escalated.

Police said Pitts pulled out a "box cutter-style knife" and slashed the person's neck, which caused serious injuries. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment of the injuries and later released.

Pitts was taken into custody at a nearby bus stop, according to police. The box cutter knife was also recovered from him, police said.

Pitts was arraigned and taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on $30,000 secured bail.

The incident remains under investigation.