98-year-old "Rosie" Mae Krier revels in accepting Congressional Gold Medal

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- One Levittown, Bucks County woman is relishing the accomplishment of a lifetime. Mae Krier, an original Rosie the Riveter who built planes during World War II, has accepted the nation's highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, on behalf of all Rosies.

Krier had spent decades lobbying lawmakers to recognize the millions of women who went to work in factories and shipyards during the war. Her hustle finally paid off last month when she accepted the medal in Washington, D.C.

"I just thought it turned out beautiful," Krier said. "I said, it only took us 80 years to get here."

"Rosie" Mae Krier speaks with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for the "Rosie the Riveter" women at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In 1943, at 17 years old, Krier became a riveter for Boeing and built B17 and B29 bombers. Fast forward more than 80 years later, and the sight of her fellow Rosies in Washington reminded Krier of their shared sacrifice.

"They didn't quit working because they lost their son," she recalled. "They said, 'I don't want another mother to lose a son because he doesn't have that equipment he needs.' And that was the caliber of women, people we worked with."

Krier was determined not to let history forget their effort.

One side of the Congressional Gold Medal honors the diversity of women in the war effort. The other features the iconic polka-dotted bandana and several design suggestions from Krier herself, including her B17 and that all-important rivet.

"I got back to them, and I said the stem of that rivet is too short, and the next thing I know I got a picture, and the rivet's longer," Krier said laughing. "You work so hard for something and when it actually happens, you're kind of stunned or you don't know how to react. I was very happy, very honored that they chose me to accept the medal."

Over two dozen women traveled to Washington DC from across the country to receive the gold medal for their wartime efforts in which they took jobs in factories and shipyards during World War II to help the war efforts. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Now 98, one would think this was mission accomplished, but Krier said she still has more to do.

"My knee is starting to give out, but my mouth still works," Krier said jokingly. "Equal pay, that's one thing I've worked for years for equal pay for doing the same job because we didn't get that when we were young."

Even after all these years that Rosie spirit continues to shine.

"My last thought is: Remember these four little words - We can do it," Krier said with a smile.