Mac's Tavern owned by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars to close

It's the end of an era for Mac's Tavern on Market Street in Old City. The bar is closing after more than 15 years in business. The iconic tavern announced on Facebook and Instagram that it was closing its doors for good.

"To all those who have loved, enjoyed, and frequented this establishment for over 15 years, we thank you," the bar said. "When we opened this bar, our hope was to create a welcoming, down-to-earth place where people could gather, share stories, laugh a little too loudly and enjoy a drink or two among friends."

Co-owned by "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, the bar is a top tourist destination for visitors to Old City and a beloved spot for fans of the TV comedy.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support over the years. We're proud of what we built, but even more proud of what you made it into," the bar said. "Though Mac's Tavern may be closing, our gratitude to you will remain open – and overflowing – forever."

The bar's 226 Market Street location has long been a home for bars and taverns like Skinner's Tavern and Anthony's Tavern.

It is unclear when Mac's Tavern will officially close.

Written by: Sydney-Leigh Brockington