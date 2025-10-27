Lehigh Valley Health Network to end contracts with UnitedHealthcare in 2026

Jefferson Health announced Monday it's moving to terminate Lehigh Valley Health Network's contract with UnitedHealthcare, claiming the country's largest insurer has been paying less than its negotiated rate for years, according to an announcement posted online.

LVHN, part of Jefferson Health after a 2024 merger, said its contracts with United will remain in effect until Jan. 25, 2026, for Medicare Advantage patients and April 25, 2026, for patients with commercial insurance through their employers.

The decision to drop United could lead to higher out-of-pocket costs for thousands of patients next year.

The announcement says United will remain in network at other Jefferson providers in the Philadelphia region.

"For more than two years, Lehigh Valley Health Network, now part of Jefferson Health, has been working to establish an equitable relationship with UnitedHealthcare," Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, chief physician executive at Jefferson Health, said in a video posted online. "Unfortunately, our efforts have been met with delays and obstacles as United seeks to continue its unfair payment practices."

Pribitkin claimed United has not paid negotiated rates since 2021, "leading to reimbursement that is 40% less than expected," he said in the video.

"Our goal remains to establish an equitable relationship with United, with fair reimbursement levels that will benefit our patients and enable LVHN to continue providing the highest quality care regardless of insurer," Pribitkin said.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to United for comment.

Last month, Johns Hopkins Medicine ended contract negotiations with United, leaving thousands of patients in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. without in-network health insurance.