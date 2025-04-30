Woman dead, man injured in shooting in Juniata Park section of Philadelphia

A woman was killed and a man was injured when a shooter opened fire in an alley in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate in an alley near Luzerne Street and Castor Avenue.

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in an alley off Luzerne Street in Juniata Park, Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

Detectives have marked several bullet casings on the street.

Police have not arrested the suspected shooter or released a description of who they're looking for.