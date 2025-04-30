Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dead, man injured in shooting in Juniata Park section of Philadelphia

By Dan Snyder

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A woman was killed and a man was injured when a shooter opened fire in an alley in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate in an alley near Luzerne Street and Castor Avenue.

luzerne-street-shooting-philadelphia.jpg
Philadelphia police investigate a shooting in an alley off Luzerne Street in Juniata Park, Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

Detectives have marked several bullet casings on the street.

Police have not arrested the suspected shooter or released a description of who they're looking for.

Dan Snyder

Dan Snyder, a Lehighton native and Temple University graduate, is excited to return to his home area after spending over three years as the Evening Anchor in Oklahoma City.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.