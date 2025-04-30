Woman dead, man injured in shooting in Juniata Park section of Philadelphia
A woman was killed and a man was injured when a shooter opened fire in an alley in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate in an alley near Luzerne Street and Castor Avenue.
Detectives have marked several bullet casings on the street.
Police have not arrested the suspected shooter or released a description of who they're looking for.