NJ's Lumberton Middle School goes remote after mold found in 16 classrooms; Bobby's Run School delayed

LUMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Two schools in a New Jersey district are impacted Thursday after mold was found in dozens of classrooms.

Now, both schools are adjusting their schedules to allow the district and state health and education departments to remediate the mold.

Lumberton Middle School students will learn remotely and Bobby's Run Elementary School will have a delayed opening as the district.

A total of 26 classrooms tested positive for mold - 10 rooms in Bobby's Run and 16 rooms in Lumberton Middle School.

A letter from the district Superintendent says Lumberton Middle School families should be prepared for as many as two weeks of remote learning.

Some classrooms in Bobby's Run School will be relocated to parts of Lumberton Middle School that aren't affected by the mold.

Bobby's Run School is opening on a two-hour delay. Remote learning for LMS will start at 10 a.m.